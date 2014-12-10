European telecoms firms see return to growth in 2016

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 10 Europe's telecoms industry is
forecast to return to growth in 2016 after six years of revenue
declines, partly in response to consolidation and expansion in
fixed broadband sales, a European industry body said in its
annual report.
The European Telecoms Network Operators' Association (ETNO),
whose members include Telefonica, Orange and
Deutsche Telekom, made these predictions in the
report, which will be published on Thursday.
Europe's main telecoms companies have had falling revenues
since 2009, largely the result of price competition and
regulatory-driven cuts to roaming charges and mobile call
termination rates, fees operators charge for carrying each
other's traffic.
Revenues for telecoms firms dropped 4 percent in 2013,
according to the report, and are forecast to fare slightly
better in 2014, dipping 1.8 percent instead.
A more favourable regulatory outlook and growth in fixed
broadband revenues contributed to the brighter forecasts.
A wave of consolidation among telecom and cable companies is
also expected to blunt competition and raise prices in some
markets such as Germany and Ireland.
"The end of the slump is close, but regulations need to
change," Luigi Gambardella, an ETNO executive board chairman,
said.
The report is being published six weeks after a new European
Union executive team that will review Europe's telecoms
regulatory framework took office.
Last month, senior executives at Europe's telecoms firms
painted a rosier picture for 2015 at an investor conference in
Barcelona, crediting the rising demand for 4G mobile broadband
that enables people on the move to watch TV and surf the web.
"There are signals that the glass may have ultimately been
half-full rather than half-empty in 2014," the ETNO report said.
But ETNO also said sustained revenue recovery would come
only if EU regulators acted to curb the power of big Internet
firms competing with telecoms operators.
The growth of voice and messaging services delivered over an
Internet connection, such as Skype and WhatsApp, has eaten into
operators' revenues. As a result, the telecoms groups have
called for a friendlier regulatory framework to help them
shoulder the burden of investing in faster networks.
The European telecom stock index has risen 4 percent
this year, lagging double-digit rises in the food and beverage
and utilities sectors but outpacing oil and gas and retail.
