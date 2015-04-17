EU telecoms reform to address competition from WhatsApp, Skype

* EU to reform telecoms rules next year
* Telecom operators want lighter-touch regulation
* EU executive keen to foster investment in high-speed
broadband
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 17 The European Commission will
take into account increased competition from cable operators and
alternative services such as WhatsApp when it overhauls
Europe's telecoms rules next year, a move that will be cheered
by the telecoms industry.
A draft seen by Reuters of the Commission's strategy for
creating a digital single market says telecom operators compete
with "over-the-top" services "without being subject to the same
regulatory regime".
"It is necessary to design a fair and future-proof
regulatory environment for all services," the document says.
The bloc's telecom firms such as Orange and
Deutsche Telekom have long called for lighter-touch
regulation, after years of declining revenues and competition
from new entrants, to enable them to invest in network upgrades.
Telecom companies point to increased competition from
services such as Skype (owned by Microsoft ) and online
messaging as a reason for easing the regulatory burden.
Considering Skype, or any other "voice-over-IP" application,
as a substitute for traditional phone services could lead to
those companies being subject to the same obligations as
traditional operators, such as offering emergency calls.
The new European executive, which took office in November,
has made investment in superfast broadband a priority. But
incumbent telecom operators say the current set of rules does
not provide incentives to invest in their networks.
They argue they would be forced to give competitors access
to those networks, an argument rejected by smaller alternative
operators. Yet an evidence document backing up the strategy,
also seen by Reuters, states that incumbents "appear to lack
incentives to overbuild their own largely depreciated copper
network assets."
The Commission will unveil its proposals for an overhaul of
the telecoms framework in 2016, the document states. Commission
Vice-President Andrus Ansip is expected to unveil his digital
single market strategy on May 6.
(Editing by David Holmes)