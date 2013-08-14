版本:
European Commission clears JV between Telefonica, two banks

BRUSSELS Aug 14 The European Commission has cleared the creation of a mobile commerce joint venture between the Spanish telecommunications operator Telefonica and two Spanish banks, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The banks are CaixaBank, controlled by La Caixa-Caja de Ahorros, and Banco Santander.
