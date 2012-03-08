EU's Almunia: Thomson Reuters probe at critical stage

BRUSSELS, March 8 The European Union's
competition investigation into the codes Thomson Reuters Corp
uses to identify financial securities has
reached a critical stage after market testing of the company's
proposed solution proved unsuccessful, Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.
"We have concerns that Thomson Reuters has potentially
abused a dominant market position by restricting the usage of
its identification codes, RICs (Reuters Instrument Codes),
thereby limiting the ability of its customers to switch to
competing data providers," Almunia said in the text of a speech
to a conference in Copenhagen.
The company could face a fine if it does not offer more
concessions, after the test indicated rivals did not agree to
proposals submitted in December last year.
Thomson Reuters proposed in December to allow customers to
use its codes that identify securities, such as company stocks,
for cross-referencing and for retrieving data from other data
providers.
The licences would be available over the next five years and
be valid for as long as the customers pay. The European
Commission had sought feedback from third parties who had until
Jan. 25 to comment.
"We have now reached a critical stage in this investigation.
If no effective solution can be agreed upon, then we will have
to draw the adequate conclusions," Almunia said.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their
global turnover for breaching EU rules.