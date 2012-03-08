UPDATE 2-EU's Almunia: Thomson Reuters probe at critical stage

* Almunia says market test of Thomson Reuters concessions unsuccessful

* Thomson Reuters offered to open classification system to paying rivals

* EU regulator wants more concessions

* Thomson Reuters say cooperating with regulator

By Foo Yun Chee and Kristian Mortensen

BRUSSELS/COPENHAGEN, March 8 The European Union's investigation into the codes Thomson Reuters Corp uses to identify financial securities has reached a critical stage after competitors and trading firms demanded more concessions from the company, Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

Thomson Reuters owns the 'Reuters Instrument Codes' system for identifying stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on its systems used by traders around the world, controlling access to these RICs, which some competitors and the EU Commission argue stifles competition in the market for financial data.

In December, the company proposed opening its classification to competitors, as long as they pay a licensing fee. Almunia said on Thursday that Thomson Reuters needs to offer further concessions.

"We have concerns that Thomson Reuters has potentially abused a dominant market position by restricting the usage of its identification codes, RICs (Reuters Instrument Codes), thereby limiting the ability of its customers to switch to competing data providers," Almunia told a competition conference in Copenhagen.

Thomson Reuters said it was analysing feedback from the so-called market test of its compromise, offered to resolve the long-running probe.

"While we are undergoing this review, it would be inappropriate to comment. However, Thomson Reuters will continue to fully cooperate with the EU while we are engaged in this process," spokeswoman Yvonne Diaz said.

The company could face a fine if it does not offer more concessions, after rivals and financial firms said the December proposals did not go far enough. The European Commission sought feedback from third parties, who had until Jan. 25 to comment.

"We have now reached a critical stage in this investigation. If no effective solution can be agreed upon, then we will have to draw the adequate conclusions," Almunia said.

"The participants in this market test, stakeholders, competitors, users, those who participated in this exercise, said 'this is not enough to remove the problems'," Almunia told reporters.

The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU rules.

Thomson Reuters' financial markets business competes primarily with Bloomberg LP, which has a similar classification system.

According to a report in the Financial Times last month Bloomberg is planning to offer a free and open software interface that aims to bypass the Thomson Reuters RIC system.