UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters offers antitrust concessions to EU

* Thomson Reuters offers licences for additional use of
codes for specific stocks
* Licences would be indefinite, to be applied for within
five years
* Third parties have until Jan. 25 to comment
* If Commission accepts concessions, it will drop antitrust
probe
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 News and information
provider Thomson Reuters Corp has offered concessions
to settle a two-year EU antitrust investigation into the use of
proprietary codes to access financial data, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
Thomson Reuters has offered to allow customers to use
instrument codes that identify securities such as company stocks
for cross referencing and for retrieving data from other data
providers, the Commission said in a statement.
The licences would be made available over the next five
years and be valid for as long as the customers pay, the EU
executive said.
The codes refer to securities traded on exchanges and other
trading facilities as well as in over-the-counter (OTC)
transactions.
"The commitments proposed by Thomson Reuters should allow
financial institutions to switch more easily between different
providers of financial data and stimulate competition between
data vendors," Said EU Competition Commissioner Joaquín Almunia.
Thomson Reuters said it was cooperating with the Commission.
"Thomson Reuters is committed to continuing to work with the
European Commission to resolve the antitrust investigation into
the use of our Reuters Instrument Codes. We expect to have more
to say on this matter in due course," the company said in a
statement.
The Commission opened an investigation in November 2009,
saying the company might have breached EU rules on abuse of a
dominant market position.
Third parties have until Jan. 25 to comment on the proposals
before the Commission decides whether to accept them and drop
the investigation.
The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their
annual turnover for breaching EU rules.
Thomson Reuters' financial markets business competes with
Bloomberg LP and News Corp's Dow Jones Newswires.