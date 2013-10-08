European Parliament votes to water down new cigarette rules

* European Parliament votes to weaken proposed tobacco laws
* Parliament rejects proposed ban on slim cigarettes
* Parliament votes to postpone menthol ban for 8 years
* Vote follows intense lobbying from tobacco companies
* Further negotiations to take place with EU member states
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 The European Parliament voted on
Tuesday to water down proposed tobacco legislation, rejecting an
immediate ban on menthol cigarettes and scaling down the size of
health warnings on packets following intense lobbying by tobacco
companies.
European Union member states and the European Commission had
proposed some of the world's toughest anti-tobacco laws,
including graphic health warnings covering 75 percent of
packets, an effort to deter young people from smoking. But the
750-member parliament rejected the proposals as too harsh.
While agreeing to further negotiations, the parliament said
it could not accept a ban on slim cigarettes, would only
implement a ban on menthol cigarettes in 8 years' time, and said
health warnings should only cover 65 percent of packets.
It also said manufacturers should be free to sell smokeless
e-cigarettes, which deliver nicotine electronically and are a
rapidly growing market, as a consumer product when not being
marketed as an aide to help people quit smoking.
The vote means compromise negotiations will now take place
among the parliament, EU member states and the Commission, with
the aim of having the legislation, known as the Tobacco Products
Directive, passed before May next year.
"This is a shameful day for the European Parliament," said
Carl Schlyter, a member of the Green party from Sweden.
"(The) centre-right majority has done the bidding of the
tobacco industry and voted for weaker rules."
WEAKER APPROACH
Despite being a significant scaling back of the tobacco
proposals, the move by parliament was not unexpected.
A senior official from Ireland was among those who warned
last week that lobbying efforts by Philip Morris and
other companies had intensified and looked likely to succeed in
getting the proposals watered down.
"The level of lobbying at the moment exceeds any campaign
that has gone on in the parliament in recent years," the
official told reporters last week. "This completely on a scale
way beyond lobbying that normally goes on."
The centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest
bloc in the parliament, said the vote was appropriate and that
the European Union would still end up with some of the world's
strongest tobacco legislation with the proposed law.
"I would have preferred stricter measures, but I welcome the
fact that... we managed to avoid inappropriate steps such as a
call for the introduction of plain packaging," said Karl-Heinz
Florenz, who lead discussions on the proposals for the EPP.
"The new Tobacco Products Directive will be finalised next
year despite the intense and tough lobbying of the tobacco
industry, which was aimed at delaying and frustrating the
decision-making."
One of the main concerns of anti-smoking lawmakers was
parliament's position on delaying a ban on menthol cigarettes.
Studies show that flavoured cigarettes are becoming
increasingly popular among young smokers and often act as a
'gateway' to other tobacco products.
"It's a facilitator to make young people start smoking, that
is why it is crucially important to have this ban," said
Schlyter, the Green MEP from Sweden.
Another area of concern is e-cigarettes, which some industry
analysts predict will outsell traditional cigarettes by 2023. By
making them available only on medicinal grounds, anti-smoking
lawmakers had hoped to cut back on their availability.
Internal Philip Morris documents leaked to the media
and seen by Reuters show that lobbyists held over 250 meetings
with members of parliament to discuss the legislation,
especially with members of the EPP and with conservatives from
countries where cigarettes are manufactured.
The company said it was logical that it would lobby against
a law that directly impacts its business.