EU imposes duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia

BRUSSELS Nov 21 The European Union will impose
punitive duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and
Indonesia for the next five years after ruling that producers
there were selling into the bloc at unfairly low prices.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, said in a
statement on Thursday the duties would be set at an average of
24.6 percent for biodiesel from Argentina and 18.9 percent from
Indonesia, confirming earlier Reuters reports.
The duties will come into effect on November 27.
EU member states voted in favour of a Commission view that
Argentine and Indonesian producers dumped their products to the
detriment of European manufacturers.
The Commission said Argentine and Indonesian companies
benefited from artificially low raw material prices because of
high export taxes imposed on soya beans and soybean oil by
Argentina and on palm oil by Indonesia.
Argentina is the world's biggest biodiesel exporter, and the
two countries represent 90 percent of EU biodiesel imports.
Their share of the EU market rose to 22 percent in 2011 from 9
percent in 2009.
The companies set to be hit by the duties on exports from
Argentina include agribusinesses Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus Commodities, which face duties of 217 euros
($290) and 239 euros ($320) per tonne, respectively, according
to a document seen by Reuters.
Argentina is preparing to take the European Union to the
World Trade Organisation to challenge the punitive duties, say
people familiar with the matter.
Argentina has already launched a WTO challenge against EU
rules for importing biodiesel, and the EU went to the
Geneva-based trade body last December to claim that Argentine
import restrictions are illegal.
Indonesia's biodiesel companies were also likely to appeal
against the EU imposing permanent duties.