UPDATE 1-Argentina, Indonesia accused of dumping biodiesel in EU

* European Biodiesel Board wants emergency procedures
* Complaint follows series of actions to defend EU
renewables
* Imports from Argentina, Indonesia rose to 2.5 million
tonnes
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Aug 30 European producers have lodged
a formal complaint that millions of tonnes of Argentine and
Indonesian biodiesel are being dumped on the EU market with
severe implications for a European industry facing bankruptcies
and reduced output.
The head of the European Biodiesel Board (EBB), which
represents 75 producers and nearly 80 percent of European
biofuels output, on Thursday said the body was also "actively
working" on getting EU emergency procedures imposed.
That would mean any anti-dumping duties agreed on Argentine
and Indonesian imports would apply retroactively.
"Prices of soybeans, the raw material, are more expensive in
Europe than biodiesel imported from Indonesia and Argentina,"
Raffaello Garofalo, EEB secretary general, said. "It's like
saying steel costs more than a car. It's impossible to compete."
The European Commission announced in its Official Journal
the complaint that Argentinian and Indonesian biodiesel was
being sold very cheaply and "thereby causing material injury to
the Union industry".
According to EU law, the Commission may order customs
authorities to impose such steps following a valid request from
an industry body and consultation with EU member states.
SURGE IN IMPORTS
In a statement, the EBB said the EU had experienced a surge
in Argentine and Indonesian imports, leading to several
bankruptcies, forcing European producers to sell below cost and
to cut annual production.
From very low levels in 2008, imports from the two countries
progressively rose to a total of around 2.5 million tonnes in
2011, or more than 90 percent of imports into the EU, according
to estimates from Eurostat and the EBB.
The EBB, citing market sources, said Argentine and
Indonesian imports have been sold for between $60 and $110
dollars less the EU biodiesel, while soybean oil had sold for
around $100 a tonne more than imported soybean based biodiesel.
The latest complaint follows a series of actions to defend
the EU's renewables industry, which have set the bloc at odds
with major trading partners.
In 2008, the Commission initiated an anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy investigation against unfair U.S. imports of
biodiesel, which led to the imposition of substantial
anti-dumping duties - as well as making way for Argentine and
Indonesian imports.
The EBB said on Thursday it was also looking into an
anti-subsidy case.
"It would not be surprising if, similarly to the case
against U.S. biodiesel, an anti-subsidy investigation is also
initiated two months later," Vasiliki Avgoustidi, associate
director at Berwin Leighton Paisner in Brussels, said.
SERIES OF ACTIONS
A week ago, the Commission said the EU would begin
registering imports of U.S. bioethanol, raising the possibility
of EU tariffs on shipments worth more than 700 million euros
($876.19 million) a year.
Argentina has also filed a complaint against the European
Union at the World Trade Organization to challenge Spanish rules
that the South American country argues discriminate against its
biodiesel exports.
Argentina increased taxes earlier this month, but the
biodiesel industry said the complaint was still valid because
tax can be unpredictable.
Bernard Nicol, CEO of Diester Industrie, the European
Union's largest biodiesel maker, said the tax increase was of
some help and at EU level, could help to delay any decisions on
plant closures.
"It will also bring some oxygen, mainly to producers in
southern Europe, Italy and Spain, which could not stand this
unfair competition anymore," Nicol said.