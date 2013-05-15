版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三

EU says ready to launch trade dispute over China telecoms

BRUSSELS May 15 The European Commission said on Wednesday it was ready to launch an investigation into alleged dumping by and subsidies for Chinese producers of mobile telecommunications equipment, opening a new front in a trade offensive against China.

EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement he and fellow commissioners had agreed in principle to open a case, although the Commission would first seek to negotiate an amicable solution with Chinese authorities.
