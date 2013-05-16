China threatens own trade action if EU opens telecoms case

* China says to take action if EU opens telecoms trade case
* Would be first Commission case without company complaints
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, May 16 China threatened on Thursday to
retaliate if the European Union formally opens an investigation
into alleged anti-competitive behaviour by Chinese mobile
telecom equipment companies.
European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said on Wednesday
he and fellow commissioners had agreed in principle to open an
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy case against China, but would
first seek to negotiate a solution with Chinese
authorities.
Although not mentioned in the statement, EU officials told
Reuters the primary targets of the investigation would be world
No. 2 telecoms equipment maker Huawei and smaller
Chinese company ZTE.
"If the European side insists on opening an investigation,
the Chinese side will according to WTO rules and Chinese law
take firm measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and
interests, and the consequences must be borne by the party
provoking the friction," Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman
Shen Danyang told reporters in Beijing.
The case would be the largest trade investigation ever
started by the EU and the first to be launched without a
complaint by European companies, but rather by the Commission
itself.
Manufacturers such as Ericsson, Nokia Siemens
Networks and Alcatel-Lucent
have suffered as a result of cheap Asian imports but
will not make formal complaints for fear of Chinese reprisals,
which has made it hard for the Commission to gather evidence.
Shen said Beijing had taken note of De Gucht's statement
through media reports and that communications between the EU and
the Chinese side were "smooth and open".
He said China had made a proposal over the telecoms matter
to the European Commission during a recent visit by an EU
delegation to China, but had still not received any response.
"This makes one cast doubt on the sincerity of the EU to
resolve conflicts through consultations," Shen said.
EU officials said on Wednesday they now had proof of Chinese
subsidies, but both Huawei and ZTE deny benefiting from illegal
state support. Huawei also denied it was selling telecoms
equipment below cost to secure market share.
"I think that the EU in the end does not want to make a big
fuss about this," a Chinese diplomat told Reuters, saying the
27-member bloc would negotiate rather than carry through with
its threat.
"If tariffs are levelled on Chinese products it will not
only harm the interests of Chinese industry but also the
European Union. It is like cutting one finger will hurt the
whole hand," the diplomat said.
A spokesman for De Gucht said that the Commission had no
comment.