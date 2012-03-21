EU aims govt contract curbs at China, Japan, US

* Move seen escalating trade tensions
* EU set to retaliate against U.S., Japan and China
* EU could restrict foreign companies from govt deals
* European companies bemoan lack of access to foreign mkts
* Changes could take year to implement
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Union could
block non-EU companies from bidding for government contracts if
European firms continue to struggle to win public tenders
abroad, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a move
that could sharply escalate trade tensions.
European software companies in particular have complained
that they are sidelined in bids for government contracts in
China, while the European Commission also has concerns about
U.S. legislation that favours homegrown firms.
To fight back at what it regards as unfair competition from
its major economic rivals, EU commissioners for the internal
market and trade have put forward proposals that could see a
dramatic shift in the public procurement landscape.
"Our instrument will create leverage to open third-country
public procurement markets, thereby helping EU companies get a
fair crack of the whip at business opportunities in the overseas
government procurement market," the European Commission, the
EU's executive, said in a document explaining the proposal.
"Only 10 billion euros of EU exports - 0.08 percent of EU
GDP - currently find their way in global procurement markets."
Under the proposal, European public authorities could
exclude foreign firms from competing for EU contracts over the
value of 5 million euros if there is evidence that European
companies are routinely overlooked by public bodies abroad.
The proposals need to be approved by the EU's 27 member
states and the European Parliament before becoming law, a
process that can take up to a year.
RISING TENSIONS
The Commission has been reluctant in the past to tackle
suspected protectionism in other markets and has relied on
public procurement agreements at the World Trade Organization to
create a level playing field.
In January, the EU urged China to join the WTO's agreement
on government procurement, but the Asian giant refused, saying
developed nations kept raising the bar on what they expected
from Chinese companies.
Commission figures show that the EU makes 352 billion euros
($457 billion) worth of public procurement contracts open to
foreign bidders. By comparison, the U.S. market offers only 178
billion euros to outside bidders and Japan 27 billion euros.
Figures on contracts awarded by China from its 83 billion
euro public procurement market are more difficult to come by, a
Commission official said.
"A lot of problems need to be resolved before China can join
the (WTO) pact," said Suo Bicheng, director of the Department of
World Trade Organization Affairs at China's Ministry of
Commerce.
The Chinese official said the Commission's plan to exclude
Chinese firms from public tenders was unlikely to drive the
country into accepting bids from more European manufacturers.
"The EU's new pact, when adopted, won't have an immediate
effect on Chinese companies bidding for EU contracts and won't
scare China into making concessions over the government
procurement agreement proposal, as they expect," he told the
China Daily newspaper.
The EU says it is also irked by "Buy American" measures
creeping into U.S. policy, in particular the 2011 Jobs Bill and
the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
The Chinese ambassador in Brussels, Wu Hailong, rejected
accusations that European companies get a bad deal in China.
"Provided that they receive equal access to our market and
receive market exposure on an equal footing there is still the
possibility that Chinese consumers choose domestically produced
products," he said.
"And it is reasonable that they may go for low prices."
The Business Software Alliance (BSA), an industry lobby,
said that in spite of efforts by China to tone down requirements
for government contracts, in practice the group's members,
including Microsoft, were still overlooked.
"One of our biggest challenges is that the fastest growing
market for technological products is being walled off to foreign
companies," said David Ohrenstein, from the BSA in Washington.
Ohrenstein is watching Chinese and Indian procurement
restrictions in particular because both have legislation in
place restricting foreign firms from public bids.