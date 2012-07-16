EU opens door to Japan trade talks, new era of deals

* European Commission to seek mandate to start talks
* Japan deal would go beyond tariffs to include services
* Some carmakers worry a deal would be skewed against them
By Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, July 16 The European Union should go
ahead with talks on a potentially groundbreaking free-trade deal
with Japan despite opposition from carmakers, the European
Commission will say on Wednesday, in an effort to revive
Europe's stagnant economy.
With the 10-year-old Doha round of global trade talks
deadlocked, the European Union is in a race with the United
States to sign as many free-trade deals as it can and lock in
access to fast-growing economies, especially in Asia.
The European Union executive's 27 commissioners will
formally recommend going ahead with the sensitive Japan talks
because they believe there is enough support among the bloc's
member countries, three diplomats told Reuters.
"The Commission will agree the EU should try for a trade
deal with Japan," said one of the diplomats, briefed ahead of
Wednesday's meeting dedicated to the issue of Japan talks.
"This is crucial to Europe's future as a trading bloc," the
diplomat said.
A deal with Japan would mark the European Union's first
trade accord with a major world economy, building on last year's
agreement with South Korea. Although several years away even
once talks start, it would be part of a new generation of
sophisticated trade deals that go beyond tariff reduction to
take in intellectual property rights, services and regulation.
EU governments are expected to support the Commission at the
next leaders' summit in October, giving it the mandate to
negotiate with Japan on behalf of the bloc's members. A first
round of talks could start early next year.
Europe's exporters are looking abroad as a 2-1/2 year debt
crisis drives unemployment to record highs and saps demand at
home. With many economies in recession, EU leaders put trade at
the centre of their hunt for growth at a summit last month.
The European Union says that signing trade accords with more
than 80 countries where negotiations have already begun -- from
Canada to India -- could create 2 million new jobs and make a
275 billion euro ($340 billion) contribution to Europe's
economy.
CARMAKER CONCERNS
Barring Greenland and Mongolia, there is barely a corner of
the world where the EU executive's team of negotiators is not
trying to deepen trade ties. Some kind of broad agreement with
the United States or China is not out of the question -- perhaps
along the lines of an investment agreement.
"It's about getting a snowball effect," said one EU diplomat
who is involved in trade. "One door opens another, and another."
A free-trade agreement with Japan is not assured, however,
and the European Parliament must sign off on any final
agreement. Issues such as public procurement, ranging from
building roads to supplying software, and openness to car
imports are potential conflict areas.
Japan allows foreign bidders on less than 3 percent of
public contracts, and efforts by Germany and France to get Tokyo
to show a willingness to open up have so far failed, say
industry lobbyists who are pushing for a trade agreement.
Italian and French makers of autos and autoparts, struggling
with weak demand at home, say that if the South Korea-EU trade
deal is anything to go by, they will not have the access they
hoped for in Japan and do not welcome more competition at home,
when households are cutting back on big-ticket purchases.
Since the South Korea agreement came into effect on July 1
last year, South Korea has increased its sales to Europe by
double digits, while Europeans say the close relationship
between carmakers and their suppliers makes it hard for foreign
parts makers to break into the market.
ACEA auto industry association President Sergio Marchionne,
who is also chief executive of Fiat, said last month
South Korea's increasing car exports were a "warning sign" ahead
of a free-trade deal with Japan, Asia's biggest car exporter.
"We are ready to go ahead with Japan talks, but we will not
be able to continue if there is no movement on auto market
access," said one Italian diplomat involved in trade strategy.