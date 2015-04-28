EU to impose anti-dumping duties on electrical steel imports

| BRUSSELS, April 28
impose anti-dumping duties next month on imports of a grade of
electrical steel from five countries, according to sources
familiar with a European Commission proposal.
The Commission plans to set tariffs of between 21.6 percent
for Russian imports and 35.9 percent for Japanese imports of
grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) following a complaint
lodged in June 2014 by the European steel producers association,
Eurofer.
Duties will also cover imports from China (28.7 percent),
the United States (22 percent) and Korea (22.8 percent).
The Commission will present its proposal to EU member states
this week and by May 14 will put in place the duties, which are
provisional pending the outcome of an investigation due to end
in November. Normally such duties would then continue for five
years.
Grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) is a
highly-specialized product used by power producers and
distributors to produce transformer cores and is made by only 16
producers worldwide.
Those in Europe are ArcelorMittal, Stalprodukt
, Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp.
Non-European producers include AK Steel, Russia's
NLMK, Korea's Posco, Japan's Nippon Steel
and Sumitomo Metal Corp, China's Baosteel
and Wuhan Iron and Steel Corp.
Eurofer says dumped imports have damaged EU industry by
driving prices to below the costs of production, causing
substantial losses.
It says the market share of dumped imports into the European
Union rose to 47 percent in 2012, with most from Japan and
Russia, and import prices have fallen by 30 percent since 2011.
This means they sell some 150 million euros of product at
prices below those of their domestic markets and, in some cases,
to levels below the cost of production, Eurofer said.
The EU transformer industry says it is deeply concerned by
the prospect of duties.
The Commission last month imposed anti-dumping duties on
imports from China and Taiwan of cold-rolled flat stainless
steel.
Eurofer has said that, despite a lower euro and a slow
pick-up of European demand, European producers were still
confronted with a massive increase of imports, especially from
Asia and from China in particular.
Total Chinese steel exports rose to a historic peak of 93
million tonnes in 2014, the steel federation said, equivalent to
60 percent of total EU steel consumption.
Seth Rosenfeld, steel analyst at Jefferies, said that GOES
imports represented only about 1.5 percent of all EU steel
imports in 2014, making it a fairly niche product with only
limited impact on the earnings of European steelmakers.
"However, on the back of last month's announcement of new
stainless anti-dumping duties, further protectionist policies by
the European Commission may begin to portray a more proactive
policy response than seen historically," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)