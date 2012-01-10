Core plank of EU markets reform questioned

* Exchanges say planned platforms too lightly regulated

* EU lawmaker questions need for new type of platform

* Derivatives industry says new platform provides diversity

By Ilona Wissenbach and Huw Jones

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Jan 10 A core plank of the European Union plans to make the $700 trillion derivatives markets safer could be under threat as doubts were cast on Tuesday over proposals for a new breed of trading platform.

The bloc's executive European Commission has proposed a sweeping reform of how derivatives are traded by shifting contracts negotiated between banks on to transparent electronic platforms whose trades would be supervised and logged.

It plugs a supervisory gap whereby regulators found it difficult during the financial crisis to see quickly who was exposed to derivatives at troubled institutions like Lehman Brothers bank and insurer AIG.

The new type of platform, called an organised trading facility or OTF, would sit between highly regulated exchanges and the bilaterally traded contracts known as over-the-counter (OTC) and which make up the bulk of the derivatives market.

The OTF plans are part a draft EU securities law to reform the current markets in financial instruments directive or MiFID.

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) said OTFs would allow banks to skirt the more onerous rules faced by exchanges, such as having to accept all market participants who want to trade on them and have full transparency on prices.

FESE wants OTC trades to move onto exchanges or similarly regulated platforms known as a multilateral trading facility.

"The OTF idea is waiving or eliminating some of the core protections MiFID had put on trading venues in terms of access and execution. The new MiFID would create certain trading platforms which are lighter regulated," FESE Deputy Secretary General Burcak Inel told a media briefing on Tuesday.

The European Parliament and EU states have the final say on "MiFID II" and months of haggling is expected.

BIG FIGHT

"The European Parliament has said there is no need for OTFs as the business should be captured by multilateral trading facilities and other existing types of platforms," Inel said.

"One can assume that the parliament will be sceptical about why OTFs are necessary. This is probably one of the big fights of MiFID," Inel added.

Markus Ferber, the German centre-right lawmaker steering the measure through the EU assembly, said he was still listening to opinions on the draft measure before proposing amendments.

"But it is questionable if we need a new platform as the market is so fragmented already," Ferber told Reuters.

EU states have yet to make any comment but the derivatives industry wants to keep the OTF plan largely intact to keep business in its domain and avoid having to shift contracts to more heavily regulated exchanges.

Industry officials said the European Commission has accepted there need not be a "one size fits all" approach to electronic trading and there can be diversity in types of platforms as long as risks are appropriately handled.

"We absolutely believe there should be execution choice to end users, particularly the professional end users," said Anthony Belchambers, chief executive of the London-based Futures and Options Association.

The industry will, however, try to persuade parliament and EU states to scrap a planned ban on banks using their own OTFs for proprietary trading alongside customer orders.

The aim of OTFs is to provide a platform for diverse instruments currently traded off an exchange. The United States has approved a law that sets up similar platforms, known as swap execution facilities or SEFs, for trading derivatives.

The European Parliament is set to hold its first discussion on MiFID on Feb. 13 with Ferber's report due in March. MiFID II will probably come into force around 2014.