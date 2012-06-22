Germany ditches push for pan-EU transactions tax

* Months-long drive for financial tax fails to win full EU
support
* Germany's Schaeuble urges smaller group to push ahead with
tax
By John O'Donnell
LUXEMBOURG, June 22 Germany ditched efforts to
win agreement across the European Union on a tax on financial
transactions on Friday and will instead push for a core group of
countries to introduce a levy that many states have criticised
and few are ready to support.
By embarking on this path, the German government hopes to
placate demands by the main opposition in its parliament to move
towards such a tax in return for their support in approving the
euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism.
Germany's lower and upper houses of parliament will vote on
June 29 on whether or not to approve the creation of the ESM.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is counting on the backing of the
Social Democrats to get the required two-thirds majority.
Speaking to fellow EU finance ministers meeting in
Luxembourg, Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble said that he accepted
that there would be no agreement across all 27 members of the
European Union and would now seek to build a scaled down group.
"My impression is that quite a number of member states
strongly support the proposal of an FTT (Financial Transactions
Tax) in principle," he said, during a part of the meeting that
was publicly broadcast. "We should give it a try."
But it was far from clear from Schaeuble's call for a show
of hands in the room whether nine countries, the minimum
required to launch the so-called enhanced cooperation to pioneer
the tax, would ultimately decide to back Germany's drive.
Spain's economy minister said he believed that there were
nine countries in favour, of which Spain was one. "We are
determined to start the enhanced cooperation," Luis de Guindos
told reporters.
But many ministers were critical of the idea, with some
signalling that they could even challenge a smaller group of
countries introducing such a tax if it negatively impacted on
those not participating.
"We are not convinced of the case," Michael Noonan,
Ireland's finance minister, told the meeting. "The proposals
being made are not acceptable to us in particular if applied to
fewer than 27."
Austria, which finds itself in a similar political situation
to Germany, also appealed for the introduction of such a tax.
"It is urgent that we have a step forward on the transaction
tax," Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told her peers.
"The ESM ratification in Austria depends on such a further
step."