UPDATE 1-Germany builds core group for transactions tax

By John O'Donnell
LUXEMBOURG, June 22 Germany will work with a
core group of European Union countries on introducing a
financial transactions tax, its finance minister said on Friday,
after efforts to get an agreement among all 27 EU countries fell
short.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said 10 countries were
prepared to use an EU process known as 'enhanced cooperation' to
push ahead with developing the tax, which Britain and other
states, including some in the euro zone, oppose.
Enhanced cooperation requires at least 9 EU countries to
agree to work on a proposal. France, Italy and Spain are all
behind Germany with the initiative, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said after a meeting with her counterparts in Rome.
Revenue from such a tax, which some analysts estimate could
raise more than 50 billion euros a year depending on the number
of countries that participate, could be used to finance
initiatives such as a fund to wind down bad banks.
"My impression is that quite a number of member states
strongly support the proposal of an FTT (Financial Transactions
Tax) in principle," Schaeuble said after a meeting of EU finance
ministers in Luxembourg. "We should give it a try."
Denmark, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has
tried for months to broker an agreement on an FTT but
acknowledged on Friday that it would not be possible to do it
among all 27 countries given the divisiveness of the issue.
"What was promising was that a number of countries expressed
interest in going forward with enhanced cooperation," said
Margrethe Vestager, Denmark's minister for economic affairs, who
added that Schaeuble's mention of 10 countries was about right.
"If there are nine, the (European) Comission can come up
with a new proposal. Nine or more countries have expressed
interest in enhanced cooperation," she said.
So far, the debate about such a tax has centred on a
blueprint written by the European Commission for a tax on
stocks, bonds and derivatives trades from 2014 that its own
research said could raise up to 57 billion euros a year.
Spain's economy minister said his country stood firmly
behind the proposal. "We are determined to start the enhanced
cooperation," Luis de Guindos told reporters.
Austria also supports the proposal.
But many ministers were critical of the idea, with some
signalling that they could even challenge a smaller group of
countries introducing such a tax if it negatively impacted on
those not participating.
"We are not convinced of the case," Michael Noonan,
Ireland's finance minister, told the meeting. "The proposals
being made are not acceptable to us in particular if applied to
fewer than 27."