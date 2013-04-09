European Union reaches deal on tough oil, gas anti-corruption law

* EU law goes further than U.S. by including logging
* Sticking point in long talks had been exemptions
* EU member states and parliament must formally endorse deal
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 9 European Union negotiators on
Tuesday reached a deal on a law that will make oil, gas, mining
and logging firms declare payments to governments, as part of
efforts to end poverty in resource-rich nations by ensuring the
wealth is shared out.
It echoes tough legislation passed in the United States last
year, which has led to a court challenge brought by industry
body the American Petroleum Institute.
Now that the EU text has been decided, it requires
endorsement from parliament and member states, which should be a
formality.
Ireland, holder of the rotating EU presidency, has said it
aims to finalise the dossier, part of a wider law to simplify
accountancy requirements, before the end of its presidency in
June.
European Commissioner Michel Barnier, who is in charge of
regulation, welcomed Tuesday's deal as bringing "a new era of
transparency to an industry which is far too often shrouded in
secrecy".
A major sticking point in talks, which dragged on over
months, was the issue of exemptions. Oil companies said they
were necessary to take account of the law in certain regimes in
which they operate, but major EU governments, including Britain
and France, supported watertight requirements.
The EU law orders firms to report payments at project as
well as country level, beginning at a threshold of 100,000 euros
($130,600), higher than some campaigners had hoped, but far
below the million-dollar level resouce firms had said was
practical.
Oil companies contacted by Reuters did not have any
immediate comment, while non-governmental organisations were
enthusiastic, although Oxfam said the EU could have been even
bolder and included the telecommunications and building sectors.
Bono, co-founder of campaign group ONE said Tuesday's deal
was "a game-changing breakthrough".
"Transparency is one of the best vaccines against
corruption, and now citizens the world over will know what their
country's resources are really worth," he said in an emailed
statement.
The EU deal goes further than the U.S. law in that it
includes the logging sector and covers large unlisted EU
companies, as well as listed firms.
"Revenues from the sector are too often vulnerable to
corruption and mismanagement," Joseph Williams of campaign group
Publish What You Pay said. "The oil, gas and mining sectors have
the potential to bring great wealth to countries if they are
managed well."
Together with the U.S. rules, the EU rules will cover 90
percent of the world's major international extractive companies,
Transparency International EU said, and urged further efforts at
G8 and G20 level to bring in the rest.