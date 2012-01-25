EU efficient tyre labels could go further -Goodyear

* Labelling part of push for less carbon, more efficiency,
lower imports
* Goodyear also wants mandatory tyre pressure monitoring
* Goodyear says has improved fuel efficiency by 6-7 percent
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European drivers changing
their tyres will be able to base their choice on efficiency, wet
grip and noise impact under an EU labelling scheme taking effect
in November, which one manufacturer said should go even further.
The labelling is part of European Union efforts to increase
energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions and reduce dependency
on imported fuel.
Goodyear Dunlop, a unit of U.S.-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Co, laid the emphasis on safety, as well as fuel saving,
and called on lawmakers to make tyre pressure monitoring systems
mandatory for heavy good vehicles, as well as for tax incentives
to encourage the most environmental choices.
"We have already reduced resistance by 20 percent over 10
years -- improving fuel efficiency by 6-7 percent," Michel
Rzonzef, Goodyear Dunlop's vice president of commercial tyres
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said on Tuesday, on the
sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
"Going forward, it is always more difficult, but we are not
standing still," he added, referring to the challenge of
achieving further efficiency.
Under the EU law, adopted in 2009, retailers will have to
display ratings of A-to-G for grip in wet conditions and fuel
efficiency -- represented by logos showing a rain cloud and a
fuel pump.
A logo showing a loudspeaker in a tyre will rate the noise
level of the tyre when in motion.
The European Commission has calculated that selecting the
top-rated tyres, consumers will be able to save up to 9 percent
on fuel and cut their braking distance by up to 18 metres (60
feet) for a medium-sized car driving at 80 km per hour (50 miles
per hour).
The Commission also cited the positive impact of reduced
traffic noise on health.