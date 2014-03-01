版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 23:54 BJT

EU foreign ministers to hold emergency Ukraine talks on Monday

BRUSSELS, March 1 EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, an EU diplomat said.

"There will be an extraordinary meeting on Ukraine on Monday. Most likely after 1 PM," said the diplomat.
