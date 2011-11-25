EU opens investigation into U.S. bioethanol subsidies

BRUSSELS Nov 25 The European Commission
launched an investigation on Friday over complaints that U.S.
bioethanol exporters are using unfair state subsidies to sell
their fuel to Europe at illegally low prices, a statement in the
EU official journal showed.
The investigation follows a formal complaint by EU
bioethanol industry association ePURE in October, which alleged
that tax credits in the United States allow its exporters to cut
their EU selling price by about 40 percent, EU diplomats said.
If the EU authorities find evidence of unfair trade
practices, it could result in import tariffs on millions of
litres (gallons) of bioethanol imports from August 2012.
"The EU has today initiated anti-subsidy and anti-dumping
investigations into imports of bioethanol from the USA in order
to establish if U.S. imports of bioethanol have an adverse
effect on the European bioethanol industry," EU trade spokesman
John Clancy said in a statement.
"These investigations are based on a complaint lodged by the
European bioethanol industry. Provisional findings are due by
August 24, 2012," the statement said.
Industry group ePURE, whose members produce 80 percent of
Europe's bioethanol and include Germany's CropEnergies
and Spain's Abengoa, requested the investigation in
October, saying "massive and sudden imports" of U.S. bioethanol
are damaging EU producers.
Europe used about 5 billion litres of bioethanol in 2010,
with about 12 percent imported from the United States and
Brazil, according to industry estimates. The percentage is
expected to rise as EU producers struggle with colder weather
and smaller fields than their rivals in those countries.
In a similar case, the EU imposed tariffs in 2008 of up to
400 euros ($530) per tonne on U.S. biodiesel and extended them
to Canada in 2009.
($1 = 0.75 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)