EU asks for WTO panel into Boeing subsidy dispute

UPDATE 1-VimpelCom returns to growth as turnaround strategy progresses
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BRUSSELS Oct 11 The European Commission said on Thursday it has asked the World Trade Organisation to set up a panel to look into what Brussels sees as the United States' refusal to stop subsidies to planemaker Boeing in the world's largest trade dispute.
"It is now clear for the European Union that the United States has not only failed to properly implement the decision of the WTO but it has even provided new subsidies to Boeing," the Commission said in a statement.
The United States said last month it had complied with a ruling ordering it to withdraw unfair subsidies to Boeing.
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to 2-1/2 week lows on Monday as the yen strengthened and as financial stocks dropped on lower U.S. yields.