UPDATE 2-Germany to send spymasters to U.S. over Merkel allegations

* Foreign and domestic intelligence chiefs to demand answers
* European Parliament delegation also flies to Washington
* Lawmakers to ask U.S. officials about NSA spying leaks
* Talks to explore "possible legal remedies for EU citizens"
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Oct 25 Germany will send its top
intelligence chiefs to Washington next week to seek answers from
the White House on allegations that U.S. security officials
tapped the mobile phone of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Merkel has demanded action from President Barack Obama, not
just apologetic words, following the accusations that the U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) accessed tens of thousands of
French phone records as well as monitoring her own private
phone.
"We are talking to the Americans to clear things up as
quickly as possible," the German government's deputy spokesman
Georg Streiter said.
"A high level delegation will travel for talks with the
White House and National Security Agency to push forward the
investigation into the recent allegations," he told a news
conference.
Berlin will dispatch the heads of its foreign intelligence
agency BND and of its domestic counterpart, the BfV. Merkel's
chief of staff Ronald Pofalla, who is responsible for the
intelligence services, may also join them.
Speaking at an EU summit on Thursday, Merkel said the
alleged bugging had shattered trust with the United States. She
demanded Washington agree a "no spying" deal with Berlin and
Paris by the end of the year, saying alleged espionage against
two of Washington's closest EU allies had to be stopped.
The White House has denied the United States is bugging
Merkel, but Washington officials have refused to say whether it
did so in the past.
Members of the European Parliament's civil liberties
committee said they will also fly to Washington for talks on
Monday and explore "possible legal remedies for EU citizens".
The rift over U.S. surveillance tactics first emerged
earlier this year and had appeared close to resolution, but
Berlin said on Wednesday it has obtained information that the
United States may have monitored Merkel's phone.
Earlier this week French newspaper Le Monde reported the NSA
had collected tens of thousands of French phone records between
December 2012 and January this year.
Only three months ago Merkel's Interior Minister Hans-Peter
Friedrich made a similar visit to demand answers in Washington.
The need for another trip has left Germany looking like it was
duped and brought fierce criticism of Merkel for not taking a
tough enough stance.
"In the summer, we received explanations and assurances,"
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Thursday. "Whether we
can trust these explanations and assurances, that must be
examined again."
SENSITIVE SUBJECT
State surveillance is a highly sensitive subject in a
country haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret
police in communist East Germany, where Merkel grew up.
The European Parliament has already opened an inquiry into
the effect on Europe of U.S. intelligence activities revealed by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. It has also led a push for
tougher data protection rules and the suspension of a
transatlantic data-sharing deal.
The Parliament, with 766 members directly elected from the
EU's 28 member states, voted this week in favour of an amended
package of laws that would greatly strengthen EU data protection
rules that date from 1995.
The rules would restrict how data collected in Europe by
firms such as Facebook, Yahoo! and Google is shared with non-EU
countries, and impose fines of 100 million euros ($138 million)
or more on rule breakers.