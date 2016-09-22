版本:
2016年 9月 22日 星期四 22:54 BJT

Boeing CEO hails WTO ruling on EU subsidies to Airbus

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Boeing Co's Chief Executive Officer welcomed a ruling on Thursday that found the European Union had not complied with remedies set by the World Trade Organization for subsidies to rival planemaker Airbus .

The ruling "finally holds the EU and Airbus to account for their flouting of global trade rules," Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

