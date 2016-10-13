EU appeals against WTO ruling in dispute over Airbus subsidies

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 13 The European Union launched an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization panel finding last month that it had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus.
The European Union in particular disagreed with the conclusion that, even though most of the subsidies challenged by the United States had ended, the EU had not yet fully complied with a previous ruling, the European Commission said in a statement.
The EU also considers that the panel made several errors in its assessment of the alleged harm that these subsidies caused to Airbus rival Boeing. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.