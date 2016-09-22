USTR says WTO finds $22 bln in illegal Airbus subsidies

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The World Trade Organization found nearly $22 billion in illegal subsidies for European aircraft maker Airbus from the European Union, Germany, France, Britain and Spain, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.
The USTR also said that the illegal subsidies identified by the WTO's dispute settlement panel included more than $4 billion in new subsidized financing for Airbus' new A350 XWB aircraft. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.