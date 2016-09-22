版本:
USTR says WTO finds $22 bln in illegal Airbus subsidies

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The World Trade Organization found nearly $22 billion in illegal subsidies for European aircraft maker Airbus from the European Union, Germany, France, Britain and Spain, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

The USTR also said that the illegal subsidies identified by the WTO's dispute settlement panel included more than $4 billion in new subsidized financing for Airbus' new A350 XWB aircraft. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

