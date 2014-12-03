REFILE-EU says U.S. delay on Norwegian Air licence breaches aviation deal

(In Dec. 2 story, refiles to change 'long' to 'low' in final
paragraph)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Dec 2 The United States has violated
an aviation deal with the European Union by taking too long to
grant a licence allowing budget airline Norwegian Air
to boost transAtlantic flights, the European Commission said on
Tuesday.
Norwegian Air, which currently flies to the United States on
a temporary licence from non-EU Norway, is seeking a foreign
carrier permit for its Irish subsidiary with the backing of the
EU executive.
The move is opposed by U.S. rivals such as Delta Air Lines
Inc, American Airlines Group, United Continental
Holdings Ltd, as well as airline and labour unions. They
worry it will undermine U.S. wages and working standards.
Commission and US officials met on Nov. 25 to discuss the
case.
"The European Commission considers that there is a breach of
the EU-US air transport agreement by the U.S. authorities... The
U.S. authorities are taking too long to process the
application," the EU executive said in a statement.
It said previous applicants were given the go-ahead swiftly.
The Commission said the next meeting of the EU-U.S. joint
committee is scheduled for January.
Under the 2007 open-skies agreement, EU airlines can fly to
the United States from anywhere in the 28-country bloc, while
the same holds for U.S. airlines servicing Europe.
Norwegian Air's plans are backed by some leading industry
executives in Europe. Willie Walsh, the CEO of British Airways
parent IAG, has said that he supports the discount
carrier's expansion.
Norwegian Air, a unit of Ireland-incorporated Norwegian Air
Shuttle ASA and Europe's third-largest low-cost carrier, is
seeking to bring low-cost flying to long-haul flights.
