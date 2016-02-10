EU, US reach deal over derivatives - source

LONDON Feb 10 The European Union and the United
States have agreed to recognize each other's derivatives rules
to avoid punitive capital charges on banks, a source close to
the talks said on Wednesday.
Both sides of the Atlantic are introducing reforms after the
2007-09 financial crisis highlighted how the hitherto opaque
$550 trillion sector for interest rate and credit default swaps
accentuated uncertainty in rocky markets.
The bulk of derivatives are traded in New York and London
but the EU and United States had been unable to accept each
other's rules in order to avoid international banks, who handle
most transactions, being burdened with overlapping requirements.
"It's done," the source said on condition of anonymity.
Without the EU formally recognizing U.S. rules as being
equally strict or equivalent to European rules, banks in Europe
using an American clearing house would have to hold more
capital.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)