Top U.S. official to meet EU antitrust team on tax

* Stack has criticised EU crackdown on U.S. firms
* EU likely to rule on Apple's Irish deal early in 2016
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 - A senior U.S. Treasury official will meet
European Union antitrust officials investigating tax deals
involving Apple and Amazon on Friday, the
latest lobbying effort against a crackdown on U.S. firms.
The meeting comes a week after Apple Chief Executive Tim
Cook met European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager,
who is expected to rule on his company's sweetheart deal with
Ireland early this year.
"Ditte Juul-Joergensen, Linsey McCallum and Gert-Jan Koopman
will meet with Robert Stack, Deputy Assistant Secretary for
International Tax Affairs at the U.S. Department of the
Treasury," Vestager's spokesman said in an email.
Juul-Joergensen and McCallum are members of Vestager's
cabinet, while Koopman is the top civil servant at the European
Commission in charge of the tax cases.
Last month Stack told a Senate committee that the EU
executive seemed to be singling out U.S. companies and had no
right to go after foreign profits held overseas by the firms.
All the companies have denied wrongdoing. Apple could face a
hefty back tax bill as the EU investigation covers a period of
up to 10 years.
Google could be the next EU target after the
Scottish National Party complained to the Commission about its
130 million pound settlement with British tax authorities.
