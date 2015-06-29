RPT-'Nein Danke' - smaller German firms see U.S. trade deal as threat

(Repeats story first filed on Sunday)
BERLIN, June 28 Martina Roemmelt-Fella, who owns
a small, family-run turbine manufacturer in Bavaria, should be a
cheerleader for a trade deal between Europe and the United
States that promises to ease the flow of goods and services
across the Atlantic.
But instead she fears the Trans Atlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP) being hammered out between
Brussels and Washington will give too much power to big
multinationals at the expense of small companies like hers.
"The proposals are being negotiated behind closed doors with
the help of 50 or 60 big corporates," said Roemmelt-Fella, whose
firm is one of the thousands of small and medium-sized companies
known as the 'Mittelstand' that account for 89 percent of
Germany's exporters and form the backbone of the economy.
"TTIP may bring significant benefits for big multinationals,
but I don't think there are big advantages for the Mittelstand,"
she added.
Her opposition underscores the depth of scepticism towards
TTIP in Germany, Europe's largest economy, where media coverage
has focused largely on protests from anti-globalisation groups
and labour unions. It also highlights the challenge facing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she tries to overturn
entrenched suspicion of the pact.
While Merkel and big businesses, such as industrial group
Siemens and car parts supplier Robert Bosch
, remain strongly in favour of a deal, public support
has fallen sharply over the past year, according to a recent
opinion poll. Such widespread German mistrust could mean a deal
has to be diluted or is even blocked.
Hurdles are also growing in Brussels, where as negotiators
prepare for their 10th meeting next month, the European
Parliament is so split on the subject that it cannot even agree
to debate it.
Earlier this month, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel declared
that the talks might fail.
"I am far from certain that there will be an agreement in
the end," Gabriel told a meeting of German booksellers. They
fret that TTIP will sound the death knell for a German law that
fixes the price of books, despite repeated government
reassurances.
Gabriel came out in favour of TTIP last year, but faces
opposition from others in his party, the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD). Several local SPD associations have called for
an immediate suspension of the trade negotiations.
Proponents say an accord will create a market of 800 million
people, boost economic output and serve as a counterweight to
China's increasing economic clout.
The German unease is remarkable because it is one of the few
developed nations to have increased its share of trade in the
past 15 years.
"I've been in this business for 30 years and the Germans
have never been a problem," Pascal Lamy, former director of the
World Trade Organisation, told Reuters.
"The Germans were pushing the French in the right direction.
Now, I have to go and tell the French to go and help the
Germans," he said.
FINITE DEMAND
Roemmelt-Fella, whose company specialises in making turbines
for hydropower plants, is not the only exporter with misgivings.
A Commerzbank study last year found only 15 percent of
Mittlestand companies believe TTIP would be a good thing for
their business.
A separate survey by the BVMW Mittelstand association,
showed more than 80 percent of its members believe the
government is not doing enough to represent their interests in
the negotiations.
Much of their concern focuses on how companies settle
disputes under the pact. They worry U.S. multinationals will use
an Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) clause to bypass
national courts and bully governments into doing their bidding.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) estimates the average legal and arbitration costs of ISDS
cases to be around $8 million (7.1 million euros), an amount
that is far beyond the means of the average Mittelstand firm.
A further gripe is the proposed creation of a regulation
council, designed to smooth the consultation process on new
laws, but which opponents say will make the legislative process
more susceptible to manipulation.
Mittelstand companies are not against free trade and many
welcome TTIP's aim to eliminate tariffs and create common
technical standards, which would lower the cost of entering the
U.S. market.
In particular, suppliers to Germany's big car companies BMW
, Daimler and Volkswagen, stand
to benefit from harmonised regulatory standards that would
remove the need to duplicate development, certification and
crash testing.
But this cuts both ways with U.S. firms who want to sell to
Europe also benefiting from lower barriers to entry. This
unsettles some Mittelstand companies who fear it won't be a
truly level playing field.
Heinrich Luedeke, CEO of PacTech, a maker of advanced
packaging equipment based in Nauen, east Germany, believes
European firms will be disadvantaged compared to their U.S.
peers who have more natural resources and lower energy costs.
"Just because there are no more tariffs doesn't mean we will
eat more chickens, or build more machines; the total amount will
stay the same," he said.
