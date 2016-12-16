United States appeals against latest WTO Boeing subsidies ruling

GENEVA Dec 16 The United States appealed on Friday against a ruling on tax breaks for Boeing, the World Trade Organization said on its website, the latest step in a more than a decade-old transatlantic spat over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

A panel of WTO adjudicators ruled last month that a tax break from Washington state to help U.S. planemaker Boeing develop its new 777X jetliner was a prohibited subsidy.

Details of the appeal were not immediately available, but Boeing said last month that it was confident that the United States would be able to reverse the ruling. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)