EU questions U.S. over Yahoo email scanning, amid privacy concerns

BRUSSELS Nov 11 The European Commission has
asked the United States about a secret court order Yahoo
used to scan thousands of customer emails for possible
terrorism links, following concerns that may have violated a new
data transfer pact.
Under the Privacy Shield agreement that came into force in
August, the United States agreed to limit the collection of and
access to Europeans' data stored on U.S. servers because of EU
concerns about data privacy and mass U.S. surveillance.
The previous deal was thrown out by the EU's top court in
October 2015, leaving thousands of firms scrambling
for legal ways to provide data on transactions ranging from
credit cards to travel and e-commerce that underpin billions of
dollars of transatlantic trade.
Reuters reported last month that Yahoo had scanned all
incoming customer emails in 2015 for a digital signature linked
to a foreign state sponsor of terrorism, at the behest of a
secret court order. That raised fresh questions about the scope
of U.S. spying.
"The Commission services have contacted the U.S. authorities
to ask for a number of clarifications," Commission spokesman
Christian Wigand said.
The United States had pledged not to engage in mass,
indiscriminate espionage, assuaging Commission concerns about
the privacy of Europeans' data stored on U.S. servers following
disclosures of intrusive U.S. surveillance programmes in 2013 by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Two people familiar with the matter said the Commission had
now asked the United States to explain how the Yahoo order
fitted with its commitments, even if the programme ran before
the Privacy Shield was in place.
The Commission was seeking clarifications on the nature of
the court order itself and how targeted it was, said one person
familiar with the matter. Another said it had also asked if the
programme was continuing.
"The U.S. will be held accountable to these commitments both
through review mechanisms and through redress possibilities,
including the newly established Ombudsperson mechanism in the
U.S. State Department," Wigand said.
Privacy Shield, which Yahoo has not signed up to, provides
for a joint annual review to ensure the United States is
respecting its commitment to limit the amount of data hoovered
up by U.S. agents.
A senior U.S. government official said he could not confirm
or deny the reports about Yahoo, but said if true the
surveillance would have been targeted at identifying terrorists
while protecting the privacy of others.
That would be "good intelligence work," he said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Jon Boyle)