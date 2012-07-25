版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 19:41 BJT

EU regulator sees more problems with Visa credit card fees

BRUSSELS, July 25 The European Commission will present new objections against Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc, in its efforts to bring down credit card fees, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We are preparing a supplementary statement of objections," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference, referring to the Commission's charge sheet of anti-trust concerns.

The EU wants Visa to fall into line with EU laws governing levies on retailers' credit card transactions, having already dealt with problems related to debit card purchases.

Visa Europe has said it wants a business-friendly method of setting fees.

