UPDATE 2-Western Union quizzed by EU on money transfer activities

(Adds competitors)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 - U.S. money transfer services provider
Western Union has been questioned by antitrust regulators
over its activities in Europe, focusing on whether agreements
with its agents are anti-competitive.
The company, which has agents in more than half a million
locations worldwide, said it had been contacted by the EU
antitrust enforcer.
"Western Union is cooperating with the European Commission
following a request for information on the company's business in
Europe," spokesman Daniel Diaz said in an email.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said the antitrust
authority was closely monitoring competitive conditions in the
money transfer market.
The EU authority is seeking more details on Western Union's
network of agents, ranging from those running corner shops to
those working in post offices, a person familiar with the matter
said.
Regulators typically get involved when dominant market
players impose conditions preventing their distributors from
selling rival products, thwarting competitors from challenging
them.
The Commission is checking allegations that Western Union
colluded with banks to drive out smaller rivals in the money
transfer market, Bloomberg cited two unnamed sources as saying.
Western Union said there was strong competition in the
market coming from banks, digital operators, mobile operators,
mail and courier services, prepaid cards, travel cards as well
as ATM transfers.
The World Bank last year forecast a 0.4 percent rise in
global money transfers to $586 billion for 2015 compared with a
4.1 percent increase this year to $610 billion.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)