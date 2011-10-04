Western Digital offers EU concessions for Hitachi deal

BRUSSELS Oct 4 Western Digital has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators in a bid to win approval for its $4.3 billion acquisition of Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business, the European Commission's website showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. technology firm came under pressure to make a move after the EU watchdog opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in May, citing concerns about the reduction in the number of competitors in the market as a result of the takeover.

Western Digital submitted its proposals on Monday, according to the Commission's website, which did not provide details, in line with the regulator's policy.

The Commission extended the deadline for its decision to Nov. 30 from Nov. 9.

The regulator is also reviewing Seagate Technology's plan to purchase the hard disk drive business of Samsung Electronics Co . It has set a deadline of Oct. 26 to decide whether to clear that deal. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)