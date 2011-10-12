German banks say EU proposals for banks unsuitable

FRANKFURT Oct 12 German Banking Association BdB on Wednesday said proposals from the president of the European Commission to accelerate capital raising at European banks are unsuited for addressing the causes of the sovereign debt crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday the EU Commission's President Jose Manuel Barroso called for "a fully coordinated approach to strengthen Europe's banks", based on a stricter assessment of bank health using a "temporary significantly higher capital ratio of highest quality capital".

The BdB said the proposals are unsuited because they fail to address the causes of the sovereign debt crisis. Banks have already used the past months to strengten capital, the BdB said in a statement.

Efforts to consider banning dividend payouts as a way to accelerate capital accumulation could hinder efforts to raise capital on the market, the BdB said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)