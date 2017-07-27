FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Schlumberger asks Russia antimonopoly body to OK Eurasia Drilling deal -Ifax
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点15分 / 1 天前

Schlumberger asks Russia antimonopoly body to OK Eurasia Drilling deal -Ifax

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV has applied to Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog for approval of a deal to buy 51 percent stake in Russian peer Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The deal is likely to test further Russia-U.S. chilly ties.

In 2015, Schlumberger agreed to buy 45.65 percent of EDC for $1.7 billion but the deal fell through after Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service repeatedly postponed its approval.

That deal met with resistance in Russia's higher echelons of power who were worried that Schlumberger might seize control of Eurasia, a senior government official said in 2015.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below