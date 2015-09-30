Russia's Eurasia Drilling Co says deal with Schlumberger is off

Sept 30 Russia's Eurasia Drilling Company said on Wednesday that a deal with U.S.-based Schlumberger to sell a minority stake in the company is off.

Last week, Schlumberger advised it does not intend to extend the pending agreement to acquire a stake in Eurasia once the current extension expires on Sept. 30, and will instead concentrate on other merger and acquisition opportunities.

Schlumberger aimed to buy a 45.65-percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia's most-active oilfield services company.

Initially, the deal was broadly endorsed by Russia's anti-monopoly body, but it has been postponed several times. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)