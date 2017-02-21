UPDATE 1-U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor-rigging lawsuit

(Adds details from decision, background, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major
banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European
Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.
In a 100-page decision, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in
Manhattan said several claims in the proposed class action must
fail because of a lack of evidence that the defendants conspired
to restrain trade or because they involved foreign conduct.
He also said only two of the six plaintiffs had antitrust
standing: the California State Teachers' Retirement System
(CalSTRS), one of the world's largest public pension funds; and
Greenwich, Connecticut-based FrontPoint Australian Opportunities
Trust.
The judge said investors may pursue one antitrust claim and
two common law claims against Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
Citigroup spokesman Rob Julavits and JPMorgan spokeswoman
Jessica Francisco declined to comment. Lawyers for the
plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Other defendants included Credit Agricole SA,
Rabobank NA, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Societe
Generale SA and UBS AG, as well as electronic
broker-dealer ICAP Plc.
Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc
previously settled for a respective $94 million and $45 million,
while claims against Deutsche Bank AG were put on
hold and BNP Paribas SA was dismissed as a defendant,
court records show.
Euribor is the euro-denominated equivalent of Libor, a
benchmark for setting rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars
of debt, including for credit cards, student loans and
mortgages.
The defendants were accused of violating the Sherman Act, a
U.S. antitrust law, by conspiring to rig Euribor and fix prices
of Euribor-based derivatives from June 2005 to March 2011 to
benefit their own positions.
Regulators have imposed more than $4 billion in penalties
against the defendants for alleged manipulation, Judge Castel
said.
The surviving antitrust claim concerned the alleged
coordinated submission of false quotes to the European Banking
Federation trade group and to Thomson Reuters, "pushing cash" to
manipulate Euribor, and transmission of "spoof" bids. Neither
the EBF nor Thomson Reuters is a defendant.
Many lawsuits in the federal court in Manhattan seek to hold
banks liable for alleged rigging in interest rate, commodity,
currency and other financial markets.
The case is Sullivan et al v. Barclays Plc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02811.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)