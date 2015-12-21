Serious Fraud Office adds Stephane Esper to group accused of Euribor-rigging

LONDON Dec 21 Britain's Serious Fraud office said on Monday it had added Societe Generale employee Stephane Esper to a group of individuals accused of rigging the Euribor money market rate.

Esper has been notified of the criminal proceedings, an SFO spokeswoman said.

The 11 accused, which also includes former or current employees of Barclays and Deutsche, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' court on Jan 11, the SFO said in a statement.

All 11 will be charged with conspiracy to defraud, the SFO said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)