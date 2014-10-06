Euro Disney says second-biggest shareholder yet to decide on rights issue

LONDON Oct 6 Euro Disney said its second largest investor, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, has yet to decide whether to take part in the 420 million-euro ($525 million) rights issue which it announced on Monday.

The company earlier said the rights isse, backed by Walt Disney, its biggest shareholder, with a 40 percent stake, as part of a 1 billion-euro refunding plan which also includes a debt restructuring.

The Saudi prince has a 10 percent stake.

"I spoke to the Prince this morning, he welcomed the transaction but he hasn't yet taken a stand on which way he wants to go, he'll be coming back to us in about a week's time," the group's chief financial officer, Mark Stead, told Reuters. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euros) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)