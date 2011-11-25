FACTBOX-Global companies with largest exposure to Europe

NEW YORK Nov 25 Companies with heavy exposure to Europe have been hard-hit in recent months, no matter where they trade.

Stocks with more than 20 percent of their sales in Europe have performed worse than the rest of the market and include names such as Apple (AAPL.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

Here are the top 20 global companies with more than 20 percent of their sales in Europe. (Note: only some companies break out their international sales geographically.) COMPANY COUNTRY SHARE OF SALES MARKET CAP NAME FROM EUROPE (pct) (bln) ------------------------------------------------------------- Apple (AAPL.O) USA 26 $349.93 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) USA 25 $171.77 HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) UK 33 $132.78 Vodafone Group (VOD.L) UK 75 $132.24 Philip Morris Intl (PM.N) USA 32 $125.08 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.AS) Netherlands 37 $121.21 Total (TOTF.PA) France 69 $114.04 Roche Holding ROG.VX Switzerland 32 $105.02 Merck (MRK.N) USA 29 $103.05 Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) USA 56 $96.14 McDonald's (MCD.N) USA 42 $94.80 Schlumberger (SLB.N) USA 25 $92.54 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSb.L) UK 37 $91.36 British Am Tobacco (BATS.L) UK 34 $87.74 Sanofi (SASY.PA) France 38 $87.28 Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Germany 69 $85.94 Telefonica (TEF.MC) Spain 41 $81.67 ENI (ENI.MI) Italy 100 $81.08 Statoil (STL.OL) Norway 100 $78.02 LVMH (LVMH.PA) France 34 $74.51 Source: Scott Barber/Thomson Reuters