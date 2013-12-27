Euro hits highest against dollar in over two years

LONDON Dec 27 The euro reached its highest in more than two years against the dollar on Friday as banks bought the single currency ahead of year-end.

According to EBS data, the euro hit a peak of $1.3894 , its highest since October 2011.

The European Central Bank will take a snapshot of the capital positions of the region's banks at the end of 2013, which it will use in conducting an asset-quality review next year to work out which of them will need fresh funds.

This has led to some demand for euros from banks to help shore up their balance sheets, traders said.