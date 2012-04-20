版本:
Greece's Eurobank posts steep 2011 loss on bond swap

ATHENS, April 20 EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, on Friday reported a loss of 5.5 billion euros ($7.2 billion), hit by big sovereign debt swap writedown and provisions for impaired loans.

The bank did not disclose its Core Tier 1 capital ratio after the bond swap impact, which came to 4.6 billion euros.

