Greek Eurobank posts Q1 loss, provisions rise

ATHENS May 31 EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, on Thursday reported a 236 million euro loss in the first quarter, hurt by higher provisions for non-performing loans and weaker income.

The bank said provisions for impaired loans rose 9 percent year-on-year to 365 million euros as the economy deteriorated, while net interest income fell 10.5 percent to 451 million euros.

