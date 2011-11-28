Eurobank reports Q3 profit, 9-month loss on bond swap

ATHENS Nov 28 EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender which has agreed to merge with peer Alpha, on Monday reported a net profit of 13 million euros in the third quarter.

Results were above market expectations as analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net earnings of 2.2 million euros on average.

Eurobank reported a nine-month net loss of 575 million euros, including the impact of a July 21 voluntary swap of Greek government bonds. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)