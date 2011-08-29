Eurobank reports H1 loss on debt swap

ATHENS Aug 29 EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender which agreed to merge with peer Alpha (ACBr.AT), on Monday reported a first-half net loss of 588 million euros, including provisions for a hit from a debt swap.

Eurobank said the impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds would be 664 million euros ($964.3 million).

Excluding these provisions, net first half earnings reached 76 million euros, up 52.6 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)