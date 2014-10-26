版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 26日 星期日 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Greece's Eurobank fails ECB stress test

ATHENS Oct 26 Eurobank Ergasias Sa :

* Shows capital shortfall of 4.628 billion euros at the end of 2013

* Shortfall falls to 70.66 million euros after taking into account the bank's planned restructuring plan

* Bank has raised 2.86 billion euros since the start of the year, ECB says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Athens newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐