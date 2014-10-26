BRIEF-Greece's Eurobank fails ECB stress test

ATHENS Oct 26 Eurobank Ergasias Sa :

* Shows capital shortfall of 4.628 billion euros at the end of 2013

* Shortfall falls to 70.66 million euros after taking into account the bank's planned restructuring plan

* Bank has raised 2.86 billion euros since the start of the year, ECB says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Athens newsroom)