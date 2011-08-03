Five trading giants back EuroCCP in clearing battle

* Citi, CS, Merrill, Morgan and Nomura back EuroCCP

* Traders want competition to cut clearing costs

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Aug 3 Five of the world's largest investment banks have pledged to use clearing house EuroCCP for trading on two alternative platforms, in a sign that the largest trading houses are backing competition among Europe's top clearing firms.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Credit Suisse , Morgan Stanley and Nomura said on Wednesday U.S.-owned EuroCCP is their preferred choice for clearing trades executed on platform BATS Europe.

Citigroup said it will use EuroCCP when trading shares on UBS MTF, a rival to BATS owned by the Swiss bank.

The pledge is a challenge to EuroCCP rivals such as BATS' current clearer EMCF, Anglo-French group LCH.Clearnet and Swiss firm SIX X-Clear, all of which are now vying for business after BATS and UBS MTF made technical changes in recent days.

"This is huge progress towards achieving true competition in clearing and great news for our clients," said Diana Chan, the chief executive of EuroCCP, in a statement.

On Friday BATS became the first European platform to offer clients a choice of clearing houses, known as interoperability, a subtle change that traders insist will drive down the hefty cost of European clearing.

BATS Europe, owned by U.S. exchange BATS Global Markets, gave users a choice of EMCF, EuroCCP, LCH or X-Clear while UBS MTF began offering access to either EuroCCP or X-Clear on Monday.

Clearing houses, or central counterparties (CCPs), sit between trading firms and their partners, holding cash which the CCPs use to refund any parties left out of pocket by a counterparty default, like Lehman Brothers' in 2008.

European clearing houses have tended to have exclusive arrangements with the region's exchanges and platforms but traders are keen for the platforms and their clearers to support interoperability to spark competition in the sector.

EMCF was the sole clearing provider for BATS Europe from its debut in October 2008 to last week but the commitment by five of its top clients to use EuroCCP poses a direct challenge to EMCF, as well as LCH and X-Clear, to respond with fee cuts.

The BATS and UBS MTF launches also threw down the gauntlet to multi-lateral trading facility (MTFs) rivals Chi-X Europe, with which BATS plans to merge, and the London Stock Exchange's Turquoise, neither of which offer interoperability.

Chan said: "If there is wider adoption of interoperability across more trading venues, the European equities trading landscape will be transformed and market participants will truly benefit from greater competition and lower costs."

EuroCCP is owned by U.S. clearing giant the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, the bank-owned utility that operates on a not-for-profit basis.

EMCF is 22 percent-owned by Nasdaq OMX , with the rest held by ABN Amro . LCH has been mooted as a takeover target for Nasdaq OMX and NYSE Euronext and X-Clear belongs to the Swiss Exchange. (Additional reporting from Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)