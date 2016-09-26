Russia-focused Eurochem plans Eurobonds to refinance debt - sources

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia-focused fertiliser
producer Eurochem is planning to issue Eurobonds in dollars with
a maturity of three and a half years to refinance its debt, two
financial market sources told Reuters.
The roadshow for the new issue will start on Sept. 28 and
will take place in Europe and the United States, the sources
said.
Earlier on Monday Eurochem said it was offering to buy back
all $750 million of its outstanding Eurobonds maturing in
December 2017. The offer will expire on Oct. 4.
Switzerland-based Eurochem, owned by Russian tycoon Andrei
Melnichenko, has assets in Russia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and
Belgium.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)